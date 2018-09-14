23-year-old woman accused of supplying drugs in Cary man’s deadly overdose

Syringes of the opioid painkiller fentanyl. A new report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says 1,565 people died in the state from drug overdoses in 2017. That's an 11.5 percent increase from 2016. More than half of the overdose deaths in 2017 were caused by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. | AP file photo

A woman was charged Thursday with providing drugs that led to a Cary man’s death earlier this year in the northwest suburb.

Paige S. Hoover, a 23-year-old from northwest suburban Algonquin, is accused of three felony counts of drug-induced homicide, according to a statement from Cary police.

The charges come four months after 45-year-old Peter A. Fonte died at 9:52 p.m. on May 18 inside his home in the 200 block of Short Street after overdosing on drugs, according to police and the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Hoover’s bond hearing was scheduled for Monday, according to McHenry County court records. She was previously convicted of misdemeanor battery in 2017.

She remains held at McHenry County Jail, police said. The maximum sentence for felony drug-induced homicide is 30 years in Illinois.