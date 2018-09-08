29-year-old man shot inside Gary establishment

A 29-year-old man was shot inside an establishment early Saturday morning in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded at 2:09 a.m. to a gunshot wound victim inside of a business in the 5000 block of Broadway, according to Gary police. After arriving, officers found the man in the doorway of the business with apparent gunshot wounds to his back.

The man told officers he was inside the business when he heard gunshots and felt a sharp pain in his back, police said.

He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary before being flown to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Anyone with further information on the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crime Division at (219) 881-1210, (219) 881-7300 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.