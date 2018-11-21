2nd Aurora man arrested after heroin, cocaine stash found during parole check

Items seized during a compliance check Nov. 7 at the Aurora home of a man paroled from the Illinois Department of Corrections in July. | Aurora police

An Aurora man was allegedly caught stockpiling guns and narcotic drugs during a parole check that nailed another man with similar charges earlier this month in the west suburb.

Isaac T. Echols, 27, faces felony counts of allegedly using a weapon as a felon and possessing six handguns, an AR-15 rifle and ammunition without a Firearm Owner Identification, or FOID card, according to a statement from Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon.

McMahon’s office said Echols was also charged with owning and intending to deliver over 400 grams of cocaine, over 100 grams of heroin, over 15 pills of MDMA, over 30 grams of marijuana and 79 pills of alprazolam, also known as Xanax. In total, he faces 13 felony counts of gun and drug charges.

The sweep that led to Echols’ arrest occurred at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 7 in another man’s house, according to Aurora police. Aurora resident Terrell Alvarez, 23, had his own stash of drugs and guns confiscated in plain sight during a parole check inside his house in the 1300 block of Solfisburg Avenue.

Among items seized were an AR-15 rifle, multiple handguns, 784 grams of cocaine and 234 grams of heroin, police said. Marijuana, ecstasy and Xanax pills were also recovered.

Echols allegedly owned part of that trove, police said, resulting in his arrest this week. He was being held at the Kane County Jail on $200,000 bail, and his next court date was scheduled for Wednesday.

Alvarez was slapped with 13 new felony charges of drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon this month, and he was being held on $500,000 bail. His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 12.