2nd teen charged with murder in fatal Palatine shooting

A Second teenager was charged with murder in a fatal shooting earlier this month in northwest suburban Palatine.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Jose Castaneda Jr., according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Because he was charged as a juvenile, authorities have not released his identity.

At 4:18 p.m. Feb. 1, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Norway Lane and found Castaneda suffering from a gunshot wound outside the Silver Lake apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. Castaneda, of Palatine, was rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and pronounced dead.

Investigators later identified the boy as a suspect in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody Saturday before being charged.

The boy’s alleged accomplice, 16-year-old Andre Naydenov, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said. Naydenov, who was identified as the driver of a vehicle used in the shooting, was ordered held on $750,000 bail during a hearing the following day.