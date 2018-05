3 armed robberies, carjackings this week on Southwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of three armed robberies and carjackings that took place on Monday in the Brighton Park and Gage Park neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

The incidents occurred:

At 1:06 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of South Kedzie;

At 4:22 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of West 52nd Street;

About 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.