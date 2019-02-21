3 burglaries reported in Riverside: police

Riverside police are investigating three burglaries reported Tuesday in the west suburb.

Two of them stemmed from the same condominium building in the 100 block of Longcommon, according to a statement from Riverside police chief Tom Weitzel. About noon, two units there were broken into during a forced entry through the front door.

Property was stolen in both cases, and the burglar or burglars either already had access to the condo or used a back location to get inside the building, police said. No video surveillance was available.

Also on Tuesday, a break-in was discovered at a vacant townhouse in the 3600 block of South Harlem. It was unknown when exactly the burglary unfolded, but no property was reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Riverside police at (708) 447-2127.