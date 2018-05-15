3 charged with trafficking guns, often using Facebook, from Kentucky to Chicago

Three men were charged Tuesday with orchestrating a scheme to illegally traffic guns from Kentucky to Chicago, using Facebook as a platform to arrange many of the illegal sales.

Christopher Henderson, 23, of Louisville, Ky., and John Phillips, 23, of west suburban Hillside, and Jaiquil Wright, 23, of Chicago, were all charged with dealing firearms without a license, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Phillips was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Detention hearings for the three are scheduled for Thursday.

Several of the more than 80 guns involved in the alleged plan were later recovered at crime scenes in and around Chicago, prosecutors allege.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.