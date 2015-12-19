3 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence

Three people — including a 71-year-old man — were killed and at least 24 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The latest homicide happened Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Randy Kimball was discovered with a gunshot wound to the back at 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of West Hirsch, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Kimball, of the 2700 block of West 15th Place, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Two other homicides happened within half an hour of each other Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6 a.m., Fredell Bryant answered the door of his home in the 5200 block of South Green and was shot twice in the chest, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

The 71-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m., authorities said.

About 5:30 a.m., two men — ages 31 and 33 — were sitting in a car parked in the 5400 block of South Laflin when shots were fired, hitting the younger man in the chest and grazing the older man’s head, police said.

They were taken to Stroger, where the 31-year-old later died. His name was withheld Sunday night pending notification of his family.

The other man — who a police source said is a convicted felon — was treated and released.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened late Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 9600 block of South Throop at 10:35 p.m. when someone fired shots into the car, hitting him in the elbow, police said. The driver took him to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition.

About two hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

He was shot in the thigh about 8:45 p.m. while walking in the 1100 block of North Monitor Avenue, police said. He took himself to Loyola University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Two people were wounded in afternoon attacks on the South and Southwest sides.

About 4:40 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back in the 2700 block of South Dearborn. He was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, according to police, who said it was a possible drive-by shooting.

About 3 p.m., a 35-year-old man walked in to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm, police said. He told investigators he’d been shot in the 5000 block of South Archer on the Southwest Side, but otherwise he was “highly uncooperative,” police said.

Early Sunday, two people were wounded — one of them critically — in a shooting outside a Bucktown nightclub on the North Side.

The 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were walking with a group to their car in the 1400 block of West Wabansia just before 4 a.m. when an argument broke out in the group, someone pulled a gun and then started shooting, police said. The shooter took off in another car.

The woman was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At least 17 other people were wounded in other shootings across Chicago since 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Additionally, an off-duty Chicago Police officer shot her family member during a domestic dispute at their Northwest Side home Sunday morning. Charges were pending against the wounded man.