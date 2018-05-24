3 men, 2 women wounded in Chicago gun violence Wednesday

Three men and two women were wounded in shootings across the city Wednesday.

The first person shot was a 30-year-old man in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in a tow truck when someone in another vehicle began firing shots at 12:49 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition stabilized.

One minute later, another man was shot in South Chicago.

The 45-year-old man was taking out his trash about 12:50 a.m. when two males got out of a blue vehicle and approached him in an alley in the 8700 block of South Manistee Avenue. They announced a robbery and then shot the man in the foot. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The next shooting happened at 8:37 p.m. in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A 39-year-old man was standing in an alley when someone walked up to him and opened fire in the 4300 block of South Maplewood, police said. His condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A few hours later, two women were wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The women were standing outside when a gray Chevrolet Tahoe drove up and someone inside fired shots, striking both at 11:26 p.m. in the 900 block of West 70th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other woman, 22, suffered a graze wound to the knee. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both of their conditions has stabilized, police said.