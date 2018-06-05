3 men wounded, 1 critically in Lawndale shooting

Three people were shot early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Three men were standing in an empty parking lot when four males they did not know walked up and opened fire about 2:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A 21-year-old was critically wounded in the shooting. He was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger where his condition was stabilized and a 20-year-old was shot in both arms and suffered a graze wound to the back. He was in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.