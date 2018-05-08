3 people attacked and robbed in Albany Park: police

Police are warning residents of three robberies that left victims injured in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, the robber either punched or pushed the victim to the ground and then stole their property, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 10:30 p.m. on April 28 in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue;

About 2:50 a.m. on April 29 in the 4700 block of North Springfield Avenue;

About 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.