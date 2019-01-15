3 people shot in University Park

Police investigate after three people were shot Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Union Drive in University Park. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Three people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in south suburban University Park.

The shooting happened about noon in the 700 block of Union Drive, according to University Park police officials at the scene.

A male victim with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Two female victims were taken to hospitals in Olympia Fields and Dyer, Indiana.

Police said the details of the shooting were still unknown, but described it as an “isolated incident” and that there was no threat to the community.