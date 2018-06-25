3 shot, 1 fatally, outside Waukegan bar

A man was killed and a two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside a bar in north suburban Waukegan.

Authorities were called at 12:18 a.m. for reports of gunshots outside Stretch’s Sports Bar & Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

Responding officers found 37-year-old Parnell King dead from a gunshot wound in the lot, according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He lived in Waukegan.

Waukegan Fire Department paramedics took a woman in her 20s to a hospital, police said. A man in his 30s also showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident.

Both of them have since been treated and released from the hospitals, police said. Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Investigators think the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.