3 shot during party at Gary park

Three people were shot Saturday night at Ironwood Park in Gary, Indiana. | Google

Three people were shot Saturday night during a party at a park in northwest Indiana.

At 11:16 p.m., officers responded to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Indiana and found a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Gary police.

The girl told investigators they were at a celebration Ironwood Park, 1119 E. 24th. Ave. in Gary, when they were shot while sitting in a vehicle, police said. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg, while the woman was shot twice in her upper body.

They later showed up at Methodist, police said.

While officers were investigating, a 25-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Daniel Callahan at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.