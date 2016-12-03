3 shot in Near North Side

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Near North Side neighborhood.

They were standing on the street about 2:50 a.m. in the first block of West Elm when a grey SUV pulled up and someone got out and fired multiple shots, Chicago Police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left foot and a 23-year-old man was shot in his left ankle, police said. A 28-year-old man was struck in his buttocks.

All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital, where they were good condition, or their condition had stabilized, police said.

A police source said the 21-year-old and 28-year old are documented gang members and the 23-year-old is a felon. The victims are not from the area and police are looking into a possible narcotics connection as a motive for the shooting.