3 shot inside store in Washington Park

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The group was inside a store when a male walked in and began firing shots at 8:34 p.m. in the 200 block of East 58th Street, striking a woman and two men, according to Chicago Police.

The woman, 18, suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg. An-18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper leg, police said.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where all of their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.