3 suspects sought in Orland Park ‘targeted’ home invasion

Orland Park police were investigating a “targeted” home invasion Tuesday afternoon in the southwest suburb.

The break-in occurred about 2 p.m. at a home in the 14100 block of Trenton Drive, according to a statement from Orland Park police. Three males entered the home and confronted the owners, a 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. One of the suspects was wearing a mask.

The suspects, believed to be familiar with the couple’s son, searched the home before leaving, police said. Investigators think the suspects intentionally picked the location and were looking for money.

The victims did not call the police until about 9:30 p.m., police said.