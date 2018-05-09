3 teens among 16 shot across Chicago Tuesday

Sixteen people were shot, three fatally, in shootings across the city Tuesday. Two teens were among those killed and one other was wounded, according to Chicago Police.

A 15-year-old girl was the youngest person killed Tuesday. She was fatally shot while sitting on a front porch in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The girl was sitting with a group of teenagers about 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Carpenter when someone fired shots, possibly from a gangway. She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm her death.

It’s unclear whether she was the intended target of the attack, police said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another teen was killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

An 18-year-old man was shot to death while walking with a 60-year-old man at 9:34 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Kildare, police said.

The two were shot when a gray Jaguar drove by and someone inside opened fire. The teen was hit multiple times in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the man’s death. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The third teen shot was a 16-year-old girl who was was wounded in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The girl was sitting in the driver’s side of parked car at 6:27 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Touhy when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in her thigh, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

One other person was killed by gunfire Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in a possible shootout Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The men were shot about 8:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Racine. The older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The men were fighting with each other when others got involved and shots were fired. The men may have shot one another, but police had not yet determined who fired the shots.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Two people were shot in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A man was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The 28-year-old man was shot at 10:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 88th Street, but was unable to provide details about what happened, police said.

He was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and police said witnesses were not cooperating. Area South detectives were investigating.

A 23-year-old woman was also wounded in Gresham, while walking with her boyfriend about 9:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot. The woman was shot when a white Ford sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking her in the back, according to police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said. Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were on a sidewalk about 7:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt when another male got out of a dark-colored sedan and fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then got back into the car and took off.

A 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the body, while a 28-year-old and a 43-year-old were shot in the buttocks, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 33-year-old was in critical condition and the other men’s conditions stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

Four more men were shot in Roseland, West Englewood, Humboldt Park and South Chicago between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.