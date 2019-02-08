3 teens arrested after allegedly passing around knife at NW Indiana school

Three teenage boys were charged with carrying a knife at their school in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Thursday.

The weapon was brought to Washington Township School, which serves middle and high school grades, in the morning by a 13-year-old eighth grader, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The 13-year-old told other students that he had a knife and threatened them if they reported him, the sheriff’s office said. One student warned him he would get in trouble for having the weapon.

In order to hide the knife, the 13-year-old passed it around among a 15-year-old freshman and a 14-year-old eighth grader, the sheriff’s office said.

Eventually, a student reported the trio and they were called to speak with the principal, the sheriff’s office said. The 15-year-old allegedly lied to a school resource officer about his involvement, but later all three boys admitted to carrying the knife.

They were taken to Porter County Juvenile Detention Center and each charged with misdemeanor possession of a knife on school property, the sheriff’s office said. Their identities were not released because they are children.

The 13-year-old was also charged with felony intimidation and the 15-year-old faces a misdemeanor charge of false informing, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured during the incident.