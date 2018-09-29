3 teens charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Aurora

Three teens were charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that left two men wounded in south suburban Aurora.

Two 17-year-old boys were first charged with the shooting, which happened earlier this month in front of home on Loucks Street. A third person, 19-year-old Javier Melendez, was later charged with stashing their weapon, according to Aurora police.

About 9 p.m. on Sept. 10, the boys allegedly drove past a group of men who were standing in front of the home and fired a shotgun at the group, police said.

According to police, one boy fired the shotgun, striking a man in the face. The two then continued to drive down the street, then turned around to pass the group a second time and fired a shot that struck another man in the back.

After the shooting, the boys drove to Melendez’s house. On Saturday, Melendez was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Melendez took the shotgun and hid it in his closet, police said.

The two boys were taken into custody later that night after an officer spotted their vehicle near Rural Street and Adams Street. They were pulled over at the intersection of High Street and Liberty Street and taken into custody, police said.

They were charged with several felonies including attempted murder. The boy who fired the gun was charged as an adult, police said.

Neither of the men who were shot sustained life threatening injuries. One of the men refused medical attention and the other was taken by paramedics to Aurora Hospital, police said.

No one else was wounded in the shooting. A parked vehicle in the driveway of the home was damaged by bullets, police said.