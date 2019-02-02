3 teens charged with driving stolen car in Beach Park crash

Three teenage boys were arrested after allegedly running out of a stolen vehicle they crashed Friday morning in north suburban Beach Park.

At 8:30 a.m., a traffic accident was reported in the area of Wadsworth Road and Sheridan Road, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. A 911 caller relayed that three males were fleeing from one of the vehicles.

A man who witnessed the crash tried to stop the teens from escaping and was beaten up by two of them: 18-year-old Stephon D. Currie and a 16-year-old boy, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers tracked down Currie, the 16-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle and arrested the trio, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle they crashed had recently been stolen in Waukegan.

Currie, from Zion, was charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The 16-year-old, a Waukegan resident, faces felony charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery and mob action, the sheriff’s office said. He also has active warrants out for an alleged armed robbery and a parole violation.

The 15-year-old, from Beach Park, was charged with a felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The two boys were not identified because they are juveniles.

Currie is next scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.