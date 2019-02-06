3 teens charged with Oak Park carjacking

Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with a carjacking Monday evening in west suburban Oak Park.

The trio approached the victim, a River Forest resident, about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Boulevard in Oak Park, according to a statement from Oak Park police.

One of the suspects “placed a hard object against the victim’s back, implying it was a handgun” before demanding his keys, wallet and phone, police said. The suspects got into his car and drove off.

A patrolling officer spotted the stolen car speeding east on Washington Boulevard at Oak Park Avenue, police said. It crashed into another vehicle at Washington and Ridgeland Avenue before the suspects got out and tried to flee on foot.

The boys – ages 17, 17 and 16 – were all taken into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

They all live in Chicago and were being held at the Cook County Juvenile Center.