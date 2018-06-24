3 wounded in Gary shooting

Three people were shot early Sunday near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary, Indiana. | Google

Three people were shot early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Indiana after three people showed up with gunshot wounds, according to Gary police.

They told investigators that they were sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Grant Street when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them, police said. The white vehicle then drove off, and the group drove themselves to Methodist.

A 17-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, while a 20-year-old man was shot in his neck and a 22-year-old man was struck in the neck, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The older man was later airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Michael Barnes at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.

Five other people have been wounded in weekend shootings in Gary, police said.