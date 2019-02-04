3 wounded in shooting on I-57 near Calumet Park

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 near south suburban Calumet Park.

About 4 p.m., three people were shot on I-57 near 127th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

They were all taken to hospitals for treatment, state police. Additionally, a juvenile who wasn’t shot was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

As of 6 p.m., northbound lanes of I-57 between 127th and 147th street were shut down as troopers investigated the shooting, state police said.