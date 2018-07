33-year-old man fatally shot in south suburban Riverdale

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday in south suburban Riverdale.

Marcus Robinson was shot multiple times about 2:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of South Clark Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Robinson, who lived in the block, was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Thursday.

Riverdale police were not immediately able to provide additional information Thursday.