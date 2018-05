37-year-old man stabbed to death in Ford Heights

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in south suburban Ford Heights.

Gerjuan Jimerson, of Ford Heights, was stabbed in the chest about 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Embassy Lane, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jimerson was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Wednesday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.