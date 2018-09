39-year-old Momence man shot to death in Cicero

A 39-year-old Momence man died Monday after he was shot in west suburban Cicero.

Juan Alberto Mendez-Ramos died at 12:30 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood from a gunshot wound to chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mendez-Ramos was shot in the 5000 block of West 30th Street in Cicero, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesman for Cicero police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday.