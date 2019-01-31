$3M bail for Chicago man charged with fatally shooting Roselle man inside car

Bail was set at $3 million for a 25-year-old Chicago man accused of shooting a man to death while they smoked weed in the backseat of a car earlier this month in northwest suburban Roselle.

Brandon J. Foster faces one felony charge of first degree murder after Jerry McCray, 22, was found unconscious and bleeding about 4:10 p.m. Jan. 13 at a parking lot in the 200 block of Springhill Drive, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 3 p.m. that day, Foster left his father’s apartment to meet up with McCray, who lived in Roselle, and another man to smoke weed, the state’s attorney’s office said. The three convened at the apartment complex’s parking lot.

But as they were lighting up, Foster pulled out a .45-caliber gun and shot McCray eight times in the abdomen, chest and arms, the state’s attorney’s office said. Officers discovered McCray face-down in a pool of his blood on the ground.

After emergency crews administered lifesaving efforts, McCray was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village and pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said.

“It is alleged that without provocation, Mr. Foster shot and killed Jerry McCray in the back seat of a car,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said.

Foster was arrested in Nashville after a combined investigation by Roselle police, DuPage County police’s Major Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Secret Service, Nashville police and other agencies.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25.