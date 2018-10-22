$3M bail for man charged with shooting at Bloomingdale cops

A Bloomingdale man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fired at police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday in the northwest suburb.

Raymond Vieyra, 42, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report in the 300 block of Plymouth Lane, prosecutors said. When the officers arrived, Vieyra came out of a garage and began shooting at them.

One of the officers returned fire and Vieyra went back into his house, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Bail was set at $3 million for Vieyra by Judge John Kinsella and his next court date was scheduled for Nov. 14, authorities said. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 10-45 years in prison.