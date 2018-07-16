4 in custody in connection with home invasion in Hammond

Four people were taken into custody Monday in connection with a home invasion in Hammond, Indiana.

Officers responded about 9:45 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Crane Place after someone reported that an armed home invasion was in progress, a spokesman for Hammond police said.

Witnesses told officers that a group of people entered the home armed with guns in an attempted robbery, police said. As of Monday afternoon, investigators also believe that a woman was sexually assaulted during the home invasion.

A suspect was arrested in the alley and three others were arrested when they tried to run from the home, police said. They were identified as a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (219) 852-2979 or (219) 852-2963.