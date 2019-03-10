4 teens arrested after leading officers on chase, dragging cop behind vehicle

Four teenagers were arrested after leading Chicago police officers on a chase Sunday morning through the South Side, crashing into multiple police vehicles and dragging an officer before they were taken into custody.

Officers stopped the vehicle about 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Normal, according to Chicago police. Officers were trying to get everyone out of the vehicle when it sped off, snagging an officer’s vest on a window and dragging him roughly 100 feet.

The officer who was dragged by the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries to his neck, hands and knees, police said.

The vehicle then led officers on a pursuit, police said. The vehicle crashed into several police vehicles before it was seen pulling off the Chicago Skyway and parking in the 8000 block of South Clyde.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, and two girls, ages 17 and 15, were all taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending Sunday afternoon.