46-year-old man shot to death in Harvey

A man was shot to death Thursday in south suburban Harvey.

Grant McGowan, 46, was shot in his chest about 7 p.m. in the 15200 block of Loomis Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

McGowan’s home address was not known.

A spokesman for Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for information Friday evening.