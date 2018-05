5 seriously wounded in Homan Square shooting: authorities

Five people were seriously wounded Wednesday night in a Homan Square neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics took three people to Stroger Hospital and two to Mount Sinai Hospital. All were in serious-to-critical condition.

