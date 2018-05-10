5 vehicles stolen from Washington Park: police

Police are warning residents of a series of vehicle thefts over the last month in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

All of the vehicles were parked when they were stolen, Chicago Police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 6:30 a.m. and about 5 p.m. on April 16 in the 5800 block of South Prairie Avenue;

About 1 p.m. on April 16 in the 400 block of East 60th Street;

About 7:20 a.m. on April 26 in the 5800 block of South Indiana Avenue;

Between about 7 p.m. on April 28 and 3:59 p.m. on April 28 in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue;

About 5p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.