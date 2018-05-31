5 vehicles stolen on Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of a series of vehicle thefts last month in the Jefferson Park and Gladstone Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

Five vehicles were stolen while parked on the street, according to Chicago Police.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 10:30 p.m. May 6 and about 4 p.m. May 7 in the 5900 block of West Higgins Avenue;

Between about 7:30 a.m. and about 1:30 p.m. on May 9 in the 6200 block of West Gunnison Street;

About noon on May 13 in the 4600 block of North Central Avenue;

Between about 8 p.m. on May 14 and about 11 a.m. on May 15 in the 5400 block of North Monitor Avenue;

Between about 10:30 p.m. on May 24 and about 4:30 a.m. on May 25 in the 5700 block of West Leland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.