5 wounded, 1 killed Monday in Chicago gun violence

Police officers search for a weapon in a field near the scene of a person shot, Monday morning, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street. Five people were wounded and one man was killed in shootings across the city Monday. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five people were wounded and one man was killed Monday in shootings across the city.

A 30-year-old man was fatally wounded Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the chest at 4:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Walnut. He was taken in an ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death. Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

Less than an hour earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A group of people walked up to the man shortly after 4 p.m. in 1100 block of South Richmond and someone shot him in the left ankle, according to police.

He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The group then drove off in a vehicle that later crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street, police said. One person was taken into custody when the group tried to run from the crash. A gun was found in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, police said.

Police took another person into custody earlier Monday after a shooting outside a gas station in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was arguing with an employee of the gas station employee when he was shot about 1:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Halsted. The employee ran from the scene but was arrested, police said.

The man was taken University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg and his condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting. No charges had been filed.

Another 26-year-old man and woman were wounded in a shooting in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood Monday evening.The two were standing on a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Princeton when someone walked up and opened fire, according to police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and the woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to the buttocks. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in critical condition and the woman’s condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

The day’s last shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 28-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when someone he didn’t know walked up and fired shots about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of California. He was shot in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.