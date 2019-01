5-year-old girl injured by stray bullet in Harvey

A 5-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Thursday night in south suburban Harvey.

A drive-by gunman fired shots about 9 p.m. near 150th and Rockwell, and a stray bullet entered a nearby home and struck the girl, according to Harvey city spokesman Sean Howard.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, he said.

Howard said there were recent reports of gang activity in the area but could not immediately confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.