$500 reward offered for 20-year-old suspect in Villa Park shooting

Police were offering $500 in exchange for information on a man suspected of shooting another man Saturday morning inside a home in west suburban Villa Park.

Trevon J. Price, 20, is wanted for allegedly shooting a man about 1 a.m. in the 1S100 block of Radford Lane, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found a 36-year-old man lying inside with gunshot wounds.

The 36-year-old was taken a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Officers believe Price had gotten into a domestic dispute with him before the shooting.

Price, who lives in Villa Park, is known the frequent west suburban Aurora and the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He is also wanted on a warrant for obstruction of justice in another case.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 407-2400.