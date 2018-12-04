$50K bail for Bellwood man charged with robbing cigar shop in Elmhurst

Bail was set at $50,000 Tuesday for a Bellwood man charged with robbing a cigar shop in west suburban Elmhurst.

Michael Cooper, 19, was charged with one count of felony aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing Old Havana Cigar Shop, located at 189 East Butterfield Road, while armed with a BB gun Monday night, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cooper allegedly entered the cigar shop at 8:12 p.m. and handed the store clerk a note that said “Keep calm, give me the money. I don’t want to kill you,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

The clerk gave Cooper about $1250 from the cash register, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene and later found Cooper near his mother’s home. He was taken into custody after a brief chase, authorities said.

His bail was set at $50,000 during a bond hearing Monday, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 3.