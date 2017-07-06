52-year-old woman shot in Austin

A woman was struck by a stray bullet Thursday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:22 p.m., the 52-year-old was in front of her home in the 700 block of North Latrobe Avenue when a domestic argument broke out at a neighboring home, according to Chicago Police.

During the argument, someone walked out of an alley and fired shots, inadvertently striking the woman in her right arm, police said.

She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.