55-year-old woman dies 2 days after Willowbrook crash

A 55-year-old woman who was involved in a crash Thursday evening in west suburban Willowbrook has died.

Mary Elizabeth Berryman, of Lockport, was involved in a crash about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Route 83 and Bluff Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Berryman was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found she died from complications from multiple injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Willowbrook police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the fatal crash.