$5M bail, DUI charge for Naperville man after Downers Grove student hit by car

A Naperville man suspected of drunk driving and running over a 17-year-old Downers Grove North High School student, critically injuring her, was taken into custody Friday after a $5 million warrant for his arrest was issued.

Joseph Kucharski, 51, was charged with felony aggravated DUI and reckless driving after Elizabeth Dunlap was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while crossing the intersection of Main and Grant streets near the high school, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Dunlap suffered life-threatening injuries from being hit about 10:55 a.m. by Kucharski’s vehicle barreling south on Main Street as she walked on the marked crosswalk, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was allegedly running a red light when he struck her.

Beth Dunlap died a champion. She is more loved than she will ever know and I am beyond thankful to have known her💜 #bethstrong — Margaret Mahlke (@margaretmahlke) February 22, 2019

Kucharski, whose last known address was in Naperville, was expected to show up to bond court Monday, the state’s attorney’s said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.