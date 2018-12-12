5th man charged in Plainfield YouTube street racing investigation

A fifth man has been charged in connection with an investigation into online videos allegedly documenting street racing in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Machesny Park resident Ian Whelton, 26, turned himself in Monday at the Plainfield police station and was charged with two counts of street racing, according to a statement from Plainfield police. He has since posted bond and been released from custody.

He is the latest person to be charged since police began investigating social media posts in August that documented “possible criminal activity related to the dangerous operation of motor vehicles,” police said in a statement.

The stated owner of the YouTube channel “FamilyCruisin,” 35-year-old Paul Powell of Plainfield, was arrested last month and charged with 15 counts of street racing and one count of child endangerment, as police said some videos had children involved in their production. Another man, 47-year-old Darien resident Timothy Hagan, who is also a registered sex offender, faces one charge of street racing. Police said their bails were $40,000 and $5,000, respectively.

According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, Hagan was convicted ten years ago of aggravated criminal sex abuse of someone between 13 and 18 years old.

Two other men, 36-year-old Joseph N. Lukas of Romeoville and 41-year-old Steven J. Fredenhagen of Plainfield, turned themselves in earlier this month, authorities said. Lukas faces two street racing charges while Fredenhagen faces four.

Plainfield police said the investigation remains ongoing and asked anyone with information to call (815) 267-7238.