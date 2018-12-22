6 hurt after driver purposely hits building, causes porch collapse in Riverdale

At least six people were injured Saturday evening after a person drove their Jeep into an apartment building, causing a porch to collapse in Riverdale | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

At least six people were injured when a person drove their vehicle into a crowd of people and struck an apartment building, causing a porch to collapse Saturday evening in south suburban Riverdale, according to Riverdale police.

The person, whose age and gender were unknown, drove a red Jeep around to the back of an apartment building in the 13800 block of South La Salle Street after an apparent domestic incident and plowed into a group of people on the ground floor, police said.

The impact caused a porch on the second floor to collapse, sending people on the porch falling to the ground, police said.

At least six people, including some children, were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Their conditions ranged from fair to serious, but all were expected to survive, police said. Their genders and ages had not yet been released.

Officers originally responded to reports of a porch collapse and a shooting. No one was shot during this incident, police said.

The person driving the Jeep had been taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.

Emergency responders were still on the scene as of 7:30 p.m.