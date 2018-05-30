6 injured, 1 arrested after car chase in Des Plaines leads to crash in Rosemont

Six people were injured early Wednesday when a car chase initiated by police in northwest suburban Des Plaines led to a three-vehicle crash in northwest suburban Rosemont. One person is in custody.

Officers from the Des Plaines Police Department tried to pull over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on East Oakton Street and South River Road. Rosemont police then took over the chase as the vehicle headed westbound on Balmoral Avenue from River Road about 12:35 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle then came to a stop when it struck two other vehicles near the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Mannheim Road, police said.

The driver was arrested by Des Plaines police and is currently being treated at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Two others involved in the crash were taken to the same hospital, police said. None of their injuries were life threatening.

Another three people were taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

CPD officers did not take part in the chase or witness the crash, police said.

Charges against the driver were pending.