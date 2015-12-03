61-year-old man robbed, shot in West Englewood
A 61-year-old man was robbed and shot by two people Thursday afternoon inside a West Englewood store.
About noon, he was inside an establishment in the 6800 block of South Ashland when two men with guns walked in and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.
At least one of them opened fire, hitting the 61-year-old in the ankle, police said. They made off with his cell phone and an unspecified amount of cash, and took off in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.
The wounded man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.