7 adults, 7 teenage boys wounded in city shootings Wednesday

Five people were wounded Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A total of 14 people were wounded yesterday in shootings across the city, including seven teenage boys.

One of the youngest people wounded was a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head while he was riding a CTA No. 94 South California bus in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The bullet came through a window about 1:10 p.m. while the bus was traveling south in the 6200 block of South California, police said.

The boy was not believed to the target of the shooting. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, but his condition was later upgraded to good.

Where the shot was fired from was not immediately clear as Area Central detectives investigated.

The day’s most recent shooting left five people – a woman, two men and two boys – wounded in a drive-by attack in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

The group was standing outside when a silver vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at 9:42 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw.

A 21-year-old woman was critically wounded by three bullets. She was struck in the ribs, shoulder and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai where he was in good condition and an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Another shooting in Homan Square also left a teenage boy wounded a few hours earlier.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back about 7:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Flournoy. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 20 minutes later, another 17-year-old boy was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The teenager was shot in the ankle about 7:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Madison and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side about 4:51 p.m. The boy was shot in the chest and shoulder in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

About 1:35 p.m., another 17-year-old boy was shot in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street when someone in a light-colored car started shooting in his direction, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

A 62-year-old woman was also among those injured Wednesday when she was struck by a bullet in the West Woodlawn neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The woman was walking after getting off a bus about 5:30 p.m. when she heard shots in the 6600 block of South Rhodes and started running. When she got home, she realized she had been shot in the knee. Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

Three men were shot throughout the day in the Englewood, Back of the Yards and West Town neighborhoods on the South and West Sides, including a 41-year-old was shot through a wall while laying in his bed. The man was seriously wounded about 5:30 p.m. when a bullet came through the wall from the apartment next door in the 2200 block of West Maypole. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The shooter left the scene before police arrived, authorities said.