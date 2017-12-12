Robber facing charge after 7-Eleven clerk shot accomplice in Oak Park

A 7-Eleven clerk shot and critically wounded an alleged robber late Monday in west suburban Oak Park.

Police responded to an armed robbery about 11:30 p.m. at the convenience store in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park and found a man lying on the floor bleeding from the abdomen, according to village spokesman David Powers.

The store clerk told police he shot the man after three men threatened to rob the store, Powers said. One of the men was armed, according to the clerk.

The wounded man was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Powers said.

The other two alleged robbery suspects fled the scene, Powers said.

One of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted armed robbery, according to police records. The other suspect has not yet been caught.

The clerk has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card and has not been charged with a crime, Powers said.