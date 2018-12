7-Eleven robbed in Downers Grove

7-Eleven at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Belmont Road in Downers Grove | Google Streetview

A 7-Eleven was robbed Saturday morning in west suburban Downers Grove.

Police responded about 11 a.m. to reports of a robbery at the store, located at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Belmont Road, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber fled the scene and had not yet been located, the office said.

No one was injured in the robbery and it was unclear what was stolen.

The sheriff’s office was investigating.