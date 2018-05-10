7 people wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in city shootings Wednesday

Seven people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the South and West Sides.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 29-year-old man was walking when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the lower back in the 1100 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.

Less than two hours later, a woman was shot in neck while riding in a vehicle in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old woman walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound and said she was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound about 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero when she was shot in the neck. She was not sure where the shots came from, police said.

Her condition had stabilized, police said.

No one was shot for about 13 hours after that, until 4:40 p.m. when a man was shot in an attempted robbery in South Chicago.

The man, 43, was standing in the 8100 block of South Muskegon when a male in a dark vehicle approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.

When the robber discovered the man did not have any personal belongings, he began to shoot, police said. The 43-year-old was struck in his left calf and took himself to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

His condition had been stabilized, police said.

Two more people were shot in South Chicago later in the evening.

A man and woman were sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:50 p.m. when shots were fired in the 8200 block of South Marquette, Chicago Police said.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the right hand and left arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman, 21, was stabilized at Trinity Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the left hand.

Two people were also shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 15-year-old boy was walking with an 18-year-old man when a male approached and fired shots about 10:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Arthington, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot four times in the upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was killed by gunfire Wednesday.